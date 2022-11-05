'Severe' yet again: Delhi air continues to remain toxic with AQI at 431

New Delhi, Nov 05: Delhi doesn't seem to be getting any relief from its 'severe' air quality any time soon. The AQI was recorded 'severe' at 431 for the third consecutive day on Saturday in the Capital while the adjoining Noida plunged to 'severe plus' category with AQI recorded at 529.

While the air quality in Noida stood at 529, Gurugram recorded AQI at 478 on Saturday.

Air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR.



Air Quality Index (AQI) presently at 529 in Noida (UP) in 'Severe' category, 478 in Gurugram (Haryana) in 'Severe' category & 534 near Dhirpur in 'Severe' category



Delhi's overall AQI currently in 'Severe' category at 431 pic.twitter.com/ONUcv9naJJ — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2022

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

Amid the rising pollution in Delhi-NCR, Delhi government has taken a slew of measures.Primary schools in the capital have been asked to remain shut till the air quality doesn't improve and the government has asked 50 per cent of its employees to work from home, while advising private offices to follow the same.

Violation of vehicle ban to attract Rs 20,000 fine in Delhi

The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution jumped to 34 per cent on Thursday, the highest this season so far, which experts said was the reason behind the thick layer of pungent smog over the national capital.

Delhi shrouded in smog as air quality remains in the 'Severe' category; Visuals from the area around Signature Bridge. pic.twitter.com/Ksld9ZSo0N — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2022

Also, schools in Noida and Greater Noida are also conducting online classes for students up to Class 8 till November 8. The administration has also banned outdoor activities like sports or meetings in schools.

According to the reports, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution jumped to 34 per cent on Thursday, the highest this season so far.

Delhi pollution: Primary schools to remain shut till air quality improves

Delhi's AAP government on Friday said, "We take full responsibility for increasing farm fires in Punjab," said Kejriwal. The chief minister added that it's been 6 months since AAP formed government in Punjab.

"We have taken steps to control it. Stubble burning will come down by next year," said Kejriwal.

