SEBI Grade A Phase 1 result 2021 declared

New Delhi, Jan 28: The SEBI Grade A Phase 1 result 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The SEBI Grade A Officer 2021 Exam was held on January 17 2021. Those candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the select list are eligible to appear in the SEBI Grade A Officer 2021 Phase 2 exams.

The exam date for Phase 2 will be communicated soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates. The results of the SEBI Grade A Phase 1 2021 is available on sebi.gov.in.