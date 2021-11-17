YouTube
    SEBA HSLC, AHM special exam result 2021 declared by Assam Board

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 17: The Assam Board SEBA HSLC, AHM special exam result 2021 has been declared.

    The same is available on the official website.

    SEBA HSLC, AHM special exam result 2021 declared by Assam Board

    The special exam result for Special High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and High Madrassa (AHM) was declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam.

    Students can login to the official website and check the results. They have to enter their required credentials like the registration and roll number to check their results. Do remember to take a printout of the results for further reference. To check the SEBA HSLC, AHM special exam result 2021 visit sebaonline.org.

    results

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 13:34 [IST]
    X