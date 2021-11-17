AP EAPCET Round 1 seat allotment delayed again: New date to be announced soon

SEBA HSLC, AHM special exam result 2021 declared by Assam Board

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 17: The Assam Board SEBA HSLC, AHM special exam result 2021 has been declared.

The same is available on the official website.

The special exam result for Special High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and High Madrassa (AHM) was declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam.

Students can login to the official website and check the results. They have to enter their required credentials like the registration and roll number to check their results. Do remember to take a printout of the results for further reference. To check the SEBA HSLC, AHM special exam result 2021 visit sebaonline.org.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 13:34 [IST]