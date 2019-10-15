SBI Specialist Officer recruitment 2019: 67 SBI SCO jobs announced; online application open now

New Delhi, Oct 15: SBI Specialist Officer jobs have been announced and 67 SBI Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) vacancies are up for grabs. Specialist Officer SBI recruitment process began on October 15 and the last date to apply for these State Bank of India jobs is November 11.

SBI SCO recruitment 2019 process, online application link and SBI notification download link are given here.

SBI specialist officer 2019 notification download, apply online link:

The SBI Specialist Cadre Officers application process began today (October 15) and the last date to apply is November 11, 2019. SBI SCO recruitment process seeks to fill 16 different posts including Manager (Marketing-Real Estate & Housing), Manager (Builder relations), Senior Executive (Social Banking and CSR), Manager-Analyst, Senior Executive Retail Banking and others. For full details please download the official SBI notification from the link given below.

SBI Specialist Officers recruitment notification download: Click Here

Direct link to apply for SBI SCO Jobs: Click Here

SBI Specialist Officer recruitment important dates:

Online application starting date: 15-October-2019

Last date for online application: 06-November-2019

Last date for editing application details: 06-November-2019

Last date to take the printout of application: 30-November-2019

Period during which online fee can be paid: 15-October-2019 to 06-November-2019

How to apply for SBI SCO job openings:

Visit sbi.co.in/careers .

. Scroll down and click on Current Openings.

Click on "RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICER ON REGULAR/CONTRACT BASIS".

Two links will appear - one to download official advertisement and another to apply for jobs.

Read the notification carefully, and then click on APPLY ONLINE.

Follow instructions and fill-up the form.

Submit

SBI Specialist Officer (SCO) salary details: