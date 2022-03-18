SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility criteria and more

NTPC Recruitment 2022: 60 posts up for grabs, salary up to Rs 1,40,000

New Delhi, Mar 18: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of SBI.

The last date to apply for the posts is on March 31, 2022.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Chief Information Officer - 1 post

Chief Technology Officer - 01 post

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (e-Channels) - 1 post

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Core Banking) - 1 post

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Chief Information Officer: Candidates should have Bachelor's or Master's degree in software engineering or a suitable field, MBA will be an added edge

Chief Technology Officer: Candidates must have Bachelor's or Master's degree in software engineering or a suitable field, MBA will be an added benefit.

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (e-Channels): Aspirants must have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in software engineering or a suitable field, MBA will be an added advantage.

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Core Banking): Candidates should have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in software engineering or a relevant field, MBA will be an added edge.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Application fee

General/EWS categories - Rs 750

SC/ST/PWD categories are exempted from paying any application fee.

