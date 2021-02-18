SBI SCO exam result 2021 declared

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 18: The SBI SCO exam result 2021 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results were declared in the form of a PDF document. Candidates can review heir result against their roll numbers on the selection list.

Candidates should note that the selection list of the SBI SCO exam 2021 is in the descending order and on the basis of the scores of the interviews. In the case when more than one candidate scored the cut off marks, these candidates are ranked in descending order of their age. The results are available on sbi.co.in.