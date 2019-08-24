  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SBI PO result 2019 declared: Direct link and steps to download

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 24: The SBI PO Mains Exam result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results were supposed to be declared on August 21, but there was a delay.

    SBI PO result 2019 declared: Direct link and steps to download

    The main examination was conducted on July 20 2019. There was an objective test of 200 marks and a descriptive test of 50 marks. The exam was conducted in the online mode across the country. The result is available on sbi.co.in.

    How to check SBI PO result 2019:

    • Go to sbi.co.in
    • Click on the career page
    • Select the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    sbi results

    Story first published: Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue