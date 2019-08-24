SBI PO result 2019 declared: Direct link and steps to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 24: The SBI PO Mains Exam result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results were supposed to be declared on August 21, but there was a delay.

The main examination was conducted on July 20 2019. There was an objective test of 200 marks and a descriptive test of 50 marks. The exam was conducted in the online mode across the country. The result is available on sbi.co.in.

How to check SBI PO result 2019:

Go to sbi.co.in

Click on the career page

Select the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout