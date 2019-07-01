  • search
    SBI PO Prelims result 2019 declared, mains exam on this date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 01: The SBI PO Prelims result 2019 has been declared. The result are available on the official website.

    The bank had conducted the exams on June 8, 9, 16 and 16. After the results are declared the SBI will release the SBI PO Mains admit card, following which the mains exam will be held on July 20.

    The mains exam will be of 200 marks and will have both objective and descriptive questions. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks obtained in the preliminary exam, mains exam and interview. Following this those candidates who have qualified will receive their appointment letters in their registered emails. The results are available on sbi.co.in.

    How to download SBI PO Prelims Result 2019:

    • Go to sbi.co.in
    • Go to the career section
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

