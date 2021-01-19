SBI PO Prelims 2020-21 results declared: Mains on Jan 29

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 19: The SBI PO Prelims 2020-21 results have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The preliminary exam for the recruitment Probationary Officer (PO) was conducted by the SBI on January 4,5,6 2021.

Candidates who cleared the SBI PO Prelims will have to appear for the main exam, scheduled to be conducted on January 29 2021. The admit card for the main exams will be released soon.

SBI has to fill in 2000 vacancies of POs, of which 810 are for general, 540 for OBC, 300 for SC, 200 for EWS and 150 for ST category. The stating basic pay for the SBI probationary officers is Rs 27,620 with four advance increments. Selected candidates will be eligible for various benefits such as DA, CCA, HRD. Candidates would have to sign a bond of two years with the bank. The SBI PO Prelims 2020-21 results are available on sbi.co.in/careers.