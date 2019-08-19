SBI PO Main Exam Result 2019 expected on this date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 19: The SBI PO Main Exam Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The result would be declared in the third week of August 2019. The main exam was conducted in the computer based mode on July 20 2019. The result of the prelims exam, it may be recalled was declared on June 29 2019. The result once declared will be available on sbi.co.in/careers/.

How to check SBI PO Main Exam Result 2019:

Go to sbi.co.in/careers/

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout