    SBI PO Main Exam Result 2019 expected on this date

    New Delhi, Aug 17: The SBI PO Main Exam Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The result would be declared in the third week of August 2019. The main exam was conducted in the computer based mode on July 20 2019. The result of the prelims exam, it may be recalled was declared on June 29 2019. The result once declared will be available on sbi.co.in/careers/.

    How to check SBI PO Main Exam Result 2019:

    • Go to sbi.co.in/careers/
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, August 17, 2019, 7:20 [IST]
