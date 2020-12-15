YouTube
    SBI Junior Associates Main Exam result by end of this month

    New Delhi, Dec 15: The SBI Junior Associates Main Exam Result will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The result of the main exam is likely to be declared by the end of December, the SBI notified. The exam it may be recalled was held on October 31.

    SBI Junior Associates Main Exam result by end of this month

    For the main exam the candidates were shortlisted based on their perfoamcen in the preliminary exams that were held in the months of February and March.

    The official notification said, those who qualify for selection and produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be subjected to any Language test.

    In case of others (qualified for selection), specified opted local language test will be conducted after provisional selection but before joining. Candidates not found proficient in specified opted local language would be disqualified.

    Candidates would be on probation for 6 months after the appointment. The newly recruited Junior Associates will have to complete e-lessons as prescribed by the bank. This process would need to be done during the probation period in order to get confirmed by the bank.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 15, 2020, 10:30 [IST]
