SBI jobs: Eligibility criteria and direct link to apply for Specialist Cadre

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 06: The SBI Recruitment 2019 for Specialist Cadre officers has been announced. More details are available on the official website.

A total of 487 vacancies have been announced. The online registration window is open till September 25, 2019.

The selection process would be through a written test and interview. Cases where there are both written exam and interview, 70 per cent weightage will be given to the test and 30 per cent for the interview. The test would be conducted on October 20 2019.

On the exam day, "candidates must bring one photo identity proof such as Passport/Aadhar/ PAN Card/Driving License/Voter's Card/ Bank Passbook with duly attested Photograph in original as well as a self-attested Photocopy thereof. The photocopy of Identity proof should be submitted along with call letter to the invigilators in the examination hall, failing which or if identity of candidates is in doubt the candidate will not be permitted to appear for the test," an official notification reads.

Eligibility criteria: https://sbi.co.in/webfiles/uploads/files/careers/050919-Advertisement%20SCO-2019-20-11.pdf#page=2

Direct link to apply for SBI Recruitment 2019 Specialist Cadre officers: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbiscosaug19/