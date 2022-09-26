YouTube
    SBI Clerk Recruitment: Tomorrow is last date to apply for 5,000 posts, check details here

    New Delhi, Sep 26: SBI Recruitment 2022: The last date to apply for SBI Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts in the clerical cadre is tomorrow. Candidates who have not applied for Junior Associate posts in SBI can apply by visiting the official website before 5 pm September 27.

    Representational Image

    SBI Recruitment 2022: Important dates
    Last date to fill the SBI Clerk application form: September 27, 2022

    SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

    The recruitment drive is expected to fill up 5008 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in SBI across the country.

    SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
    Age limit

    Candidates must be between 20 to 28 years of age as on August 1, 2022

    Educational Qualification

    Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 30.11.2022.

    Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30.11.2022.

    Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 19:35 [IST]
    X