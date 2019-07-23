  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 23: The SBI clerk prelims result 2019 will be declared this month. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    There is now confirmation that the result would be declared on July 31 2019 by around 11 am.

    SBI clerk prelims result 2019 date and time

    There would be nearly 90,000 candidates who will be shortlisted for the main exam. Candidate number equal to 10 times the vacancy number will be selected for the exam.

    The result will be declared this month as the main exam will be held on August 10 2019. Only those who qualify the prelims can appear for the mains exam.

    The SBI will shortlist candidates equal to 10 times the number of vacancies for the main exam. The main exam will be a computer based objective test. The exam will be of 2 hours and 40 minutes duration. The SBI Clerk Main Exam 2019 admit card will be released soon after the prelims results are declared. The result once declared will be available on sbi.co.in.

    How to download SBI clerk prelims result 2019:

    • Go to sbi.co.in
    • Click on the prelims result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 9:16 [IST]
