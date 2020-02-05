  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card date, time and direct link to download

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 05: The SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    "Candidates opting for pre-examination training should download their call letter for training by entering their registration number and password/date of birth from 04.02.2020 onwards from Bank's website. No hard copy of the call letter will be sent by post," the bank said.

    SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card date, time and direct link to download

    The admit card is expected to be released on February 11 2020 by around 2 pm. The bank will fill 8,000 vacancies through this recruitment. The identification proof required on the date of the exam would comprise, passport/Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/ Voter's Card/Bank Passbook with duly attested photograph/ identity card issued by school or college/ gazetted officer in the official letter head in original along with its self-attested photocopy. The admit card once released will be available on sbi.co.in.

    Direct link to download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    sbi admit card

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 7:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X