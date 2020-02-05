SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card date, time and direct link to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 05: The SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

"Candidates opting for pre-examination training should download their call letter for training by entering their registration number and password/date of birth from 04.02.2020 onwards from Bank's website. No hard copy of the call letter will be sent by post," the bank said.

The admit card is expected to be released on February 11 2020 by around 2 pm. The bank will fill 8,000 vacancies through this recruitment. The identification proof required on the date of the exam would comprise, passport/Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/ Voter's Card/Bank Passbook with duly attested photograph/ identity card issued by school or college/ gazetted officer in the official letter head in original along with its self-attested photocopy. The admit card once released will be available on sbi.co.in.

Direct link to download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in