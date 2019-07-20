SBI Clerk Main exam admit card expected on this date

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 20: The SBI Clerk Main exam admit card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The admit card or hall ticket will be released in the fourth week of July. There would be nearly 90,000 candidates who will be shortlisted for the main exam. Candidate number equal to 10 times the vacancy number will be selected for the exam. The exam admit card once released will be available on sbi.co.in.