SBI Clerk Cut off 2020: Category, state wise and 2019 comparison

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 28: Here is the SBI Clerk Cut off 2020. More details are also available on the official website.

The SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2020 was held on February 22. Students must note that they should also consider the previous year's cut off as well.

Expected cut off

General: 70-75

EWS: 65-70

OBC: 60-65

SC: 45-55

ST-40-45

SBI Clerk Cut off 2020: State wise:

Jammu and Kashmir: 81.75

Chandigarh: 77.25

Bihar: 76.25

Punjab: 76.25

Uttarakhand: 75.25

Jharkhand: 75.00

Andhra Pradesh: 74.7

Odisha: 73.50

Madhya Pradesh: 73.50

West Bengal: 73.25

Uttar Pradesh: 72.25

Himachal Pradesh: 71.75

Delhi: 71.25

Rajasthan: 71.00

Tripura: 70.25

Telangana: 68.50

Gujarat: 65.50

Maharashtra: 62.25

Tamil Nadu: 61.25

Assam: 57.00

Karnataka: 48.50

SBI Clerk 2019 cut-off marks:

Odisha - 94.75

Chattisgarh - 87.75

Maharashtra - 89.75

Gujarat - 91.25

Kerala - 96.25

Tamil Nadu - 98.00

Assam - 85.00

Punjab - 102.75

Haryana - 103.25

Uttar Pradesh - 97.50

Delhi - 99.75

Madhya Pradesh - 94.75

Rajasthan - 97.00

Uttarakhand - 96.50

West Bengal - 97.25

Himachal Pradesh - 101.25

Andhra Pradesh - 99.75

Bihar - 98.00

Karnataka - 85.75

Jharkhand - 97.50