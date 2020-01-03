SBI Clerk 2020 notification released: Download here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 03: The SBI Clerk 2020 notification has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The notification for the recruitment of junior associate (customer support and sales) in the clerical cadre has been released. The last date to apply online is January 26, 2020.

The total number of vacancies is 7,870. The SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination 2020 will be conducted in the months of February and March 2020. The main exam is expected to be conducted in April 2020. More details are available on https://sbi.co.in/documents/77530/400725/JA+20+-+Detailed+Ad+%28Eng%29++-+Final.pdf/ 7aeafcee-b7fd-b22d-8993-4eea4c969f7c?t=1577966465395.