SAT exam pattern changes, to go digital: All the details here

New Delhi, Jan 26: The Scholarship Aptitude Test (SAT) used for college admissions in the United States will go completely digital. It would also be shorter by an hour. More details are available on the official website.

Priscilla Rodriguez, Vice-President Of College Readiness Assessments at College Board said that the digital SAT will be more relevant and easier to give.

"We're not simply putting the current SAT on a digital platform-we're taking full advantage of what delivering an assessment digitally makes possible. With input from educators and students, we are adapting to ensure we continue to meet their evolving needs," she added.

The digital test will feature a shorter reading passage with one question tied to each. The passages reflect wider range of topics that represents the works students read in college. Students will also be allowed to use calculators on the entire math section. The scores will be received in ten days instead of several weeks.

"To reflect the range of paths that students take after high school, digital SAT Suite score reports will also connect students to information and resources about local two-year college, workforce training programs, and career options," the board said.

"With the transition to digital tests, College Board is working to address inequities in access to technology. Students will be able to use their own device (laptop or tablet) or a school issued device. If students don't have a device to use, College Board will provide one for use on test day. If a student loses connectivity or power, the digital SAT has been designed to ensure they won't lose their work or time while they reconnect," the board also added.

These changes would make SAT more secure. In the current paper and pencil format, if one test form is compromised, it would lead to cancellation of administrations or scores for the whole group of students.

Going digital allows every student to receive a unique test form. This would make it practically impossible to share answers. The SAT would be delivered digitally internationally beginning 2023 and in the US in 2024. The PSAT/NMSQT and PSAT 8/9 will be delivered digitally in 2023 and the PSAT 10 in 2024. For more details on SAT exam pattern change, visit SAT.org/digital.

