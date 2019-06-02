SAIL Management Trainees Recruitment 2019: How to apply online for SAIL jobs?

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 02: SAIL Management Trainees Recruitment official notification is out and the vacancies are under two categories - Management Trainee (Technical) and Management Trainee (Administration). Steel Authority of India or SAIL has advertised for 142 Management Trainee (Technical) job openings and 60 Management Trainee (Administration) vacancies on official website www.sailcareers.com.

Last dates for SAIL Management Trainee jobs:

The last date to apply for Management Trainee (Technical) job openings is June 14, 2019 while for SAIL Management Trainee (Administration) vacancies, the last date to apply online is June 18, 2019.

The candidates interested to apply for SAIL jobs should visit the official website to download the official notification and check all important details including Important dates, Eligibility Criteria, Application Fee, Selection process etc.

SAIL Management Trainees (Administration) Recruitment official notification: Click Here

DIRECT LINK to Apply Online For SAIL Management Trainees Recruitment 2019 - Click Here.

SAIL Management Trainee (Technical) jobs notification: Click Here

DIRECT LINK to Apply Online For SAIL Management Trainee (Technical) Recruitment 2019- Click Here

How to apply online for SAIL Management Trainee jobs:

Visit www.sailcareers.com

Click on "job-openings".

Click on the Apply Online link.

Now provide your details in the mentioned space.

Upload your scanned copies of your educational documents.

Pay your fee according to your category.

Hit the 'Submit' button to finally submit your application form.