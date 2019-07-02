  • search
    SAIL jobs: SAIL recruitment notification for 202 Executive/Non-Executive vacancies out; How to apply

    New Delhi, July 02: SAIL job openings have been announced and the Steel Authority of India Limited or SAIL recruitment notification inviting applications for recruitment of Executive and Non-Executive posts is out in the official website. The application process for SAIL jobs would begin on July 10, 2019, and the last date is July 31, 2019.

    The SAIL job openings are for different kinds of posts ranging from executive post like Dy. Manager (Boiler and Turbine Operation) to non-executive post like Fire Operator (Trainee). The requirements and recruitment for each of these posts is different. Selection will be based on Written Test and Skill Test, and may also involve Trade Test.

    SAIL official notification for executive and non-executive posts: Click Here

    How to apply for SAIL jobs:

    https://www.sailcareers.com/

    Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 7:14 [IST]
