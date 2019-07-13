  • search
    New Delhi, July 13: SAIL jobs have been announced and the Steel Authority of India Limited or SAIL Recruitment 2019 notification for 361 Medical Executive and Paramedical Staff vacancies has been released on the official website. Last date to apply for these SAIL jobs is August 20, 2019. The online application process would begin on July 25, 2019.

    These SAIL job openings are for the medical department of Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela. So these PSU jobs are essentially hospital jobs and the eligibility for many of these openings is MBBS. Nursing and lab technician jobs are also in the offing. The criteria, salary, age limits are different for different posts, so for complete information on these, please download the official SAIL notification from below given link.

    SAIL Jobs: SAIL recruiting 361 Medical Executives/Paramedics; When will online application begin

    SAIL jobs official notification for 361 medical vacancies in pdf: Click Here

    SAIL recruitment process for medical jobs: Exam date, place and time

  • For Specialist vacancies, candidates will be required to appear an interview.
  • For Medical Officer / Jr. Manager posts, candidates will have to appear for written test following which there would interview.
  • For Para-Medic posts, candidates will be required to appear in the written Test. Those who qualify in the written test will be shortlisted for skill test / trade test in order of merit.
  • Date, Time and Place of the Written Test and Interview/Skill Test/Trade Test will be intimated to eligible / shortlisted candidates through E-mail/SMS and SAIL website.

    • Steps to apply for SAIL medical job openings in Rourkela:

    https://www.sailcareers.com/

