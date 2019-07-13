SAIL Jobs: SAIL recruiting 361 Medical Executives/Paramedics; When will online application begin
New Delhi, July 13: SAIL jobs have been announced and the Steel Authority of India Limited or SAIL Recruitment 2019 notification for 361 Medical Executive and Paramedical Staff vacancies has been released on the official website. Last date to apply for these SAIL jobs is August 20, 2019. The online application process would begin on July 25, 2019.
These SAIL job openings are for the medical department of Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela. So these PSU jobs are essentially hospital jobs and the eligibility for many of these openings is MBBS. Nursing and lab technician jobs are also in the offing. The criteria, salary, age limits are different for different posts, so for complete information on these, please download the official SAIL notification from below given link.
SAIL jobs official notification for 361 medical vacancies in pdf: Click Here