    SAIL Jobs: SAIL Management Trainee exam admit card; Download sample questions here

    New Delhi, July 15: SAIL jobs for freshers are up for grabs and SAIL Management Trainee (MT) Recruitment 2019 exam is on July 21. SAIL official website has released an exam format details notification which also has sample questions. A notification on SAIL MT admit cards has also been released.

    The SAIL Management Trainee vacancies are for graduates with PGDBM degree. Exam is on July 21, and those who clear written exam will have to appear for Group Discussion and interview. Exam would consist of sections on quantitative aptitude, English Language, Reasoning, and General Awareness. An aptitude test and domain knowledge test would also the sections in exam.

    SAIL Jobs: SAIL Management Trainee exam admit card; Download sample questions here

    Download SAIL MT exam sample questions and exam format details: Click Here

    SAIL MT exam admit card notification: Click Here

    SAIL Management Trainee jobs official notification in pdf: Click Here

    SAIL Management Trainees Recruitment 2019: How to apply online for SAIL jobs?

    How to download for SAIL MT job exam model question paper:

    • Visit www.sailcareers.com
    • Click on "job-openings". Find MT Recruitment admit card link.
    • Or go to this page - https://www.sailcareers.com/company/mt-recruitment/
    • There are three options there- Information Handout in English for candidates for MTA, Information Handout in Hindi for candidates for MTA and Notice to download the admit card.
    • Click on the appropriate link and follow instructions

    Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 7:03 [IST]
