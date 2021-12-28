RSOS Class 10, 12 result 2021 declared: Direct link to check

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 28: The Rajasthan Class 10, 12 open school result 2021 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The RSOS Class 10, 12 result 2021 was declared by state education minister Bulaki Das Kalla. Puja Chaudhary topped in the RSOS class 10 result. In the RSOS Class 12 result, the topper is Mukesh Kumar.

    For the Class 10 exam over 90,000 students had taken part in the Class 12, it was 67,000 candidates. The RSOS Class 10, 12 result 2021 is available on https://rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 14:47 [IST]
    X