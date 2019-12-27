RRC recruitment for 10th pass jobs: Check eligibility for 2,562 jobs

New Delhi, Dec 27: The RRC recruitment for 10th pass jobs has been notified. More details are available on the official website.

A total of 2,562 vacancies have been notified and the process would end on January 22, 5 pm. The applications have been invited for the posts of apprentice.

The candidates would be selected on the basis of the marks secured in the Class 10 and ITI apprentice course. While there would be a medical exam and document verification round, no exam or interview would be conducted. More details are available on rrccr.com.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have secured at least 50 per cent marks in class 10 or equivalent elevel of education.

Age:

The applicant must be at least 15 years of age and the upper limit is 24 years. The upper age is relaxed up to 5 years for SC/ST and three years for OBC candidates. The age would be calculated as on January 1 2020.

Application fee:

Candidates would need to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

RRB Recruitment for 10th pass jobs: How to apply:

Go to rrccr.com

Click on apply online under engagement of apprentices

Enter required details

Log in

Fill form and upload images

Make the payment

Submit

Download

Take a printout