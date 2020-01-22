RRC Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply today, check time

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 22: The RRC Recruitment 2020 process is on. More details are available on the official website.

The application process would end today. The RRC will fill in 2,562 applications through this recruitment drive. The vacancies are at the apprentice level. Candidates are advised to apply before 5 PM today.

Candidates should have a minimum score of 50 per cent in the 10th exams and the age is between 15 and 24 years. The age as on January 1 2020 will be considered. For the SC and ST candidates the age has been relaxed upto 5 years and for the OBC it is 3 years.

The application fee is Rs 100 and for SC, ST, PwD and woman candidates the fee has been waived off.