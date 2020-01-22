  • search
Trending Delhi Elections 2020
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRC Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply today, check time

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 22: The RRC Recruitment 2020 process is on. More details are available on the official website.

    The application process would end today. The RRC will fill in 2,562 applications through this recruitment drive. The vacancies are at the apprentice level. Candidates are advised to apply before 5 PM today.

    RRC Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply today, check time

    Candidates should have a minimum score of 50 per cent in the 10th exams and the age is between 15 and 24 years. The age as on January 1 2020 will be considered. For the SC and ST candidates the age has been relaxed upto 5 years and for the OBC it is 3 years.

    The application fee is Rs 100 and for SC, ST, PwD and woman candidates the fee has been waived off.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    railway recruitment

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 8:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue