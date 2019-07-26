RRC Group D status 2019 activated till this date: How to check if you are eligible/rejected

New Delhi, July 26: The RRC Group D status 2019 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The link has been activated and will remain active until 11.50 am, July 31 2019.

Candidates can see if their application status and check if they are provisionally eligible or rejected. For those candidates, who are rejected, the reasons will be listed. Further the Railways Recruitment Cell (RRC) will send an SMS or email, provided in the application to the candidates whose applications are rejected.

In all there are 1,03,769 vacancies and the first exam would be conducted in September-October 2019. Those who will be employed will get Rs 18,000 as monthly salary along with other allowances. To check application status, candidates must visit rrcb.gov.in.