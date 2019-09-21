RRB RRC Entrance Exam 2019: Update on DV process

  • search
    New Delhi, Sep 21: The document verification for the RRB RRC Entrance Exam 2019 will be held next week. More details are available on the official website.

    The final DV for the post of group C, ALP will be conducted from September 24, 2019. For absentee candidates the DV is being conducted between September 24 and 26 2019.

    Application process for 1,03,769 posts has been closed while the process for over lakh of candidates were rejected over issues in signature and photographs. The board will soon intimidate the candidates about their application status through e-mail and sms.

    The recruitment is being held for the 13,464 vacant posts. The admit card has been released also.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 10:06 [IST]
