RRB Railways Paramedical Recruitment provisional final list 2019 released: What next

New Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 21: The RRB Railways Paramedical Recruitment provisional final list 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

Further the board also released the provisional panel for the post of Health and Malaria Inspector Grade-III (NCR), Health and Malaria Inspector Grade-III (NR), Pharmacist Grade III (NCR), Pharmacist, Grade-III (NR), Pharmacist, Grade-III (DLW) and Lady Health Visitor (DLW).

An official notification says, " on the basis of the performance of CBT held from 19.07.2019 to 21.07.2019 and followed by verification of the documents held from 19.09.2019 to 21.09.2019 and 23.09.2019 (For Absentee Candidates) and on being found medically fit, 37 candidates have been empanelled in Provisional Part Panel - I issued on RRB/ALD website on 01.10.19. The remaining candidates who are found suitable with the following Roll Numbers have now been provisionally empanelled against the post of Paramedical Categories (Category No. 2, 6, 10,11, 12 & 16) under CEN-02/2019."

A total of 1,937 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The CBT was conducted from August 5 to 8 2019. The document verification was held between September 21 and 23 2019.

"This is Provisional Final Panel for Category 02 (Staff Nurse), Category-06 (Health & Malaria Inspector Grade-III), Category 10 (Physiotherapist), Category-11(Pharmacist Grade-III), Category 12 (Radiographer) and category 16 (Lab Assistant Grade-II) under CEN No. 02/2019," the notification also stated. The list is available on rrbald.gov.in.