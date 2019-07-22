RRB Paramedical Exam 2019 cancelled for these candidates

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 22: The RRB Paramedical Exam 2019 has been cancelled for several candidates. New dates will be announced on the official website.

As per a notice released by RRB Ajmer, the exam for candidates who were to appear for the CBT of RRB CEN 02/2019 Paramedical Categories at the Phoenix Online Examination Centre C/O Saryodava Sr. Sec. School, 17 Riico Industrial area, Ranpur, Kota has been cancelled.

The notice says that 239 candidates were scheduled to appear for the exam at the said exam centre. The exam could not be conducted owing to technical concerns. The new exam date will be announced in due course of time. More details are available on rrbajmer.gov.in.