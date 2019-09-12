RRB Paramedical document verification 2019, admit card, documents needed

New Delhi, Sep 12: The RRB Paramedical document verification 2019 admit card has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The admit card has the venue and time details. "Wherever the questions are dropped, the evaluation will be done for the remaining questions and the score will be scaled up to 100 marks," a notification reads. "Candidates may view the final answer key along with the modified answer keys for their question paper wherever answer key change is effected by logging on to a LINK being provided on RRB websites from 18:00 hrs of 28.08.2019 to 23:59 hrs of 31.08.2019," it also said.

The decision of the RRB on the answer keys and questions is final and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

RRB Paramedical Document verification: Documents needed:

Education qualification

Reservation (caste/EWS/PwD) certificate, if applicable

Matrimonial status certificate

NOC from the employee, if employed

Employment record certificates

Residential proof

Government authorised identity proof

Passport-sized photos