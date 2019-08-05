RRB Paramedical Answer Key update: How to raise objection

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 05: The RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019 will is expected to be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The answer key will be released on August 5 according to a notification released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Once the answer key is released candidates can raise objections.

A candidate will have to pay Rs 50 per objection submitted. In case the objection raised is correct, then the fee paid against such valid objection will be refunded. The refund would be made to the bank account from which the candidate has made the payment.

The objection window would close on August 8. "Candidates are advised to raise objection(s), if any, well before the final date and time i.e., 08.08.2019, 23.59 hrs. after which no representation from the candidates on the questions/options/keys etc., will be entertained," the official notification says.