    RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019 notification: List of vacancies

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 29: The RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019 notification has been released. More details are also available on the official website.

    The notification has been released for over 35,000 vacancies. The vacancies have been released for the posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) like Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master.

    The examinations are likely to be held between June 2019 and September 2019. Once the exact dates are announced, candidates will have to download their admit cards. More details are available on rrbcdg.gov.in.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 5:51 [IST]
