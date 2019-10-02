RRB NTPC Exam 2019: Some important tips and update on exam centres

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 02: The RRB NTPC Exam 2019 date is yet to be released. The same once released will be available on the official website.

While you wait for the release and an update on the exam date, here are some important tips you could follow. Further once everything is finalised, candidates will receive an SMS on their registered mobile number and also would be sent an email provided at the time of applying.

Board officials say that candidates who arrive late will not be granted entry inside the exam hall. Hence it is advised to check the details thoroughly as the exam centre could vary between candidate to candidate.

After the admit card is released, the document verification would be followed by two stages of CBT. In the online exam, candidates would be able to see only one question on the screen at a time. The question can be answered or skipped. The next question would be activated after 20 minutes.

RRB NTPC 2019 Admit Card: Questions to be expected during exam

The RRB NTPC Exam 2019 will be conducted in two phases. The first phase would comprise 100 marks. It would have questions on General Awareness for 40 marks, Mathematics for 30 marks and General Intelligence and Reasoning for 30 marks. Candidates must note that there would be negative marking for every wrong answer.