  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections Ram Nath Kovind Bihar Floods
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB NTPC Exam 2019: Some important tips and update on exam centres

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 02: The RRB NTPC Exam 2019 date is yet to be released. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    While you wait for the release and an update on the exam date, here are some important tips you could follow. Further once everything is finalised, candidates will receive an SMS on their registered mobile number and also would be sent an email provided at the time of applying.

    RRB NTPC Exam 2019: Some important tips and update on exam centres

    Board officials say that candidates who arrive late will not be granted entry inside the exam hall. Hence it is advised to check the details thoroughly as the exam centre could vary between candidate to candidate.

    After the admit card is released, the document verification would be followed by two stages of CBT. In the online exam, candidates would be able to see only one question on the screen at a time. The question can be answered or skipped. The next question would be activated after 20 minutes.

    RRB NTPC 2019 Admit Card: Questions to be expected during exam

    The RRB NTPC Exam 2019 will be conducted in two phases. The first phase would comprise 100 marks. It would have questions on General Awareness for 40 marks, Mathematics for 30 marks and General Intelligence and Reasoning for 30 marks. Candidates must note that there would be negative marking for every wrong answer.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb ntpc examination

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 6:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue