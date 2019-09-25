RRB NTPC Exam 2019 date to be confirmed soon after appointment of external agency

  • search
    New Delhi, Sep 25: There is some update on the RRB NTPC Exam 2019 date. The dates once released will be available on the official website.

    Officials have been looking for an external agency to conduct the exam. Once the external agency is hired and finalised the RRB NTPC exam date will be fixed, officials have also said.

    A meeting of the top board officials was held and it was decided to prepare a tender. This process would take at least a month or two. This means candidates could expect that the exams would be held either in November or December. The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 would however be released a week before the exams.

    The decision to look for an external agency was taken after the RRB JE Exam 2019 Paper leak. Further the board also felt that owing to the large number of applications for the RRB NTPC, an external agency would be better equipped to handle the same.

    The railways has invited applications from public and private stakeholders to conduct the recruitment tests. Once selected the agency would work as the Examination Conducting Agency.

    "The ECA would conduct computer-based exams across India in 15 languages, namely Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Marathi, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu for over 1 crore candidates appearing for the exam across shifts," an official notification said.

    ECA should have the capacity to host over 1 lakh candidates in one shift conducted across the country. ECA would undertake meticulous planning and large scale mobilisation of resources, besides efficient capturing, handling and processing of data. It should use a certified and thoroughly tested software to conduct the exam.

    Further, the ECA would also have to do a pre-audit of all exam venues, communicating to candidates, security invigilation, frisking of candidates and also capturing biometrics.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 15:44 [IST]
