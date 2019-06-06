RRB NTPC Exam 2019 date: Steps to download admit card

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 06: The notification for the RRB NTPC Exam 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The exams are most likely to be conducted this month itself. There is no official date out, but the tentative date as scheduled by an earlier notification for RRB NTPC-CEN 01/2019 suggests that the exams would be held in June itself.

Meanwhile below we are giving you the steps to download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019. The same is available on rrbcdg.gov.in.

How to download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019:

Go to rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout