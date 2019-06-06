  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB NTPC Exam 2019 date: Steps to download admit card

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 06: The notification for the RRB NTPC Exam 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The exams are most likely to be conducted this month itself. There is no official date out, but the tentative date as scheduled by an earlier notification for RRB NTPC-CEN 01/2019 suggests that the exams would be held in June itself.

    RRB NTPC Exam 2019 date: Steps to download admit card

    Meanwhile below we are giving you the steps to download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019. The same is available on rrbcdg.gov.in.

    How to download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019:

    • Go to rrbcdg.gov.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb admit card

    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue