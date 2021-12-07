RRB NTPC CBT-2 exam dates announced: CBT-1 results expected in Jan

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 07: The RRB NTPC CBT-2 dates have been announced. The same is available on the official website.

As per the schedule announced by the Railway Recruitment Board, the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam will be conducted between February 14 and 18 2022. "The 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) exam for the candidates who get shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held from February 14-18, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic," RRB said in a notice.

Meanwhile the RRB Result of the 1st Stage Computer Based Test is under process. The results are likely to be published by January 15. Over a crore candidates had appeared for this exam. The Railways through this process will fill up 35,281 posts. Candidates are being appointed for posts such as Time Keeper, Ticket Clerk, Clerk cum Typist and Train Clerk. More details regarding the RRB NTPC CBT-2 dates are available on rrbcdg.gov.in.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 8:54 [IST]