RRB NTPC Admit Card latest news: What the ECA is expected to do

New Delhi, Sep 28: The RRB NTPC Admit Card would be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

A board official confirmed that the delay was owing to various factors that also included the large number of applications. Further the RRB also wants to announce the dates for the RRB NTPC Exam 2019 only once a new agency is selected.

Officials have been looking for an external agency to conduct the exam. Once the external agency is hired and finalised the exam date will be fixed, officials have also said.

There is also talk that the board is not able to handle such a large number of applications. The RRB received a total of 1,26,30,885 applications to fill up 35,208 vacancies. A large number of applications is what led to the delay in the release of the admit card and exam dates. However officials have not confirmed this and say that the dates would be out by October.

A meeting of the top board officials was held on Wednesday and it was decided to prepare a tender. This process would take at least a month or two. This means candidates could expect that the exams would be held either in November or December. The admit would however be released a week before the exams.

The decision to look for an external agency was taken after the RRB JE Exam 2019 Paper leak. Further the board also felt that owing to the large number of applications for the RRB NTPC, an external agency would be better equipped to handle the same.

The railways has invited applications from public and private stakeholders to conduct the recruitment tests. Once selected the agency would work as the Examination Conducting Agency.

"The ECA would conduct computer-based exams across India in 15 languages, namely Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Marathi, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu for over 1 crore candidates appearing for the exam across shifts," an official notification said.

ECA should have the capacity to host over 1 lakh candidates in one shift conducted across the country. ECA would undertake meticulous planning and large scale mobilisation of resources, besides efficient capturing, handling and processing of data. It should use a certified and thoroughly tested software to conduct the exam.

Further, the ECA would also have to do a pre-audit of all exam venues, communicating to candidates, security invigilation, frisking of candidates and also capturing biometrics.