RRB NTPC admit card for the Phase 3 CBT exam to be released today

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 27: The RRB NTPC admit card for the Phase 3 CBT exam will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

For candidates scheduled to appear in this phase, the link for viewing the Exam City and Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates has been made available on all the RRB websites from January 21, 9 pm.

"The 3rd phase of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) will be held from 31.01.2021 to 12.02.2021 for approx. 28 lakh candidates," the notice read.

"Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days before the exam date mentioned in Exam City and date information link. It should be noted that the necessary information is also being sent to all those candidates scheduled in the 3rd phase to their email and mobile numbers given in their online application," it also said.

Around 28 lakh candidates will appear for the 3rd phase of the 1st stage CBT exam and the RRB will conduct the NTPC Phase 3 exam from January 31 to February 12.