RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Official update is, ‘it is yet to be finalised’

    New Delhi, Jan 21: The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. Once released the same would be available on the official website.

    However, candidates would have to wait longer as the Railways is yet to float the tender to hire a new exam conducting authority. This would mean that the RRB NTPC Exam 2019 dates are unlikely to be announced next month. Board officials say that the dates are yet to be finalised. There is no further update and details of the exam conducting authority were not made known.

    The Group D exam would be conducted first. This would be followed by the RRB NTPC exams.

    There are various reasons that has led to the delay. Firstly there were a large number of applications. Second it was the unavailability of good centres to conduct the exams. Third, the application process went on for a long time. Fourth, the centres were booked for the other RRB examinations.

    Candidates feel that the board must keep them updated about the ongoing process.

    This is a very important process for us and we want to ensure that everything goes on smoothly. The sheer number of candidates who have applied shows how big the process is. We want everything to go on properly and do not want any confusion, a Board official informed OneIndia.

    The RRB received a total of 1,26,30,885 applications to fill up 35,208 vacancies. A large number of applications is what led to the delay in the release of the admit card and exam dates.

    "It was indicated in the employment notice that the 1st stage computer based test (CBT) is tentatively scheduled between June and September 2019. However, it has been postponed. The revised schedule will be published in the official websites of all RRBs later on," the notice from the Railway Recruitment Board said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 8:08 [IST]
