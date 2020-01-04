RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Next 2-3 months would be crucial

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 04: The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

With no major update available, the Railways would carry forward the RRB NTPC Exam 2019 to this year. This exam it may be recalled was announced in February 2019. The selection tests were to be held between June and October, but there has been no response as yet from the Railways on the same. However it is expected that the process may commence in the next two to three months.

It has been over 12 months and crores of candidates are awaiting an official word from the Board. However Board officials say that the process of finalising the private agency is in the final stages. It may take another month, before an official announcement is made.

Candidates could expect an update in January 2020, board officials have said.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will finally be released this year

While the candidates await endlessly for an official update, there was a fake news that was circulating, to which over 2 crore people fell prey to. A note circulating on the social media says that the RRB NTPC Exam 2019 will be held between March 28 and April 30 2020. The note and the news is fake as it states that the exam date for the 2nd stage exam instead of the 1st stage. Moreover Board officials have confirmed that no such notification has been released by them.

There is now confirmation that the ALP, Group D, JE Panels will be completed by January 2020. The process is likely to be completed between February and March.

Board officials say that the process is underway and the admit card would be released in February. Once the RRB NTPC admit card 2019 is released, the exams will be conducted within a week.

A board official said that the private agency to conduct the exam will finalised. Once this is finalised, it would require at least another month's time for the process to begin. The official said that the process of finalising the agency would be completed this month.

This would mean that the process would begin in January, following which the admit card would be released by February 2020. Once the date is announced the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will be released.

Analysts say that the manner in which the entire processes that the RRB is undertaking one could be in for a surprise as well. The board had not given any date for the RRB JE CBT 2 result 2019. However much to the surprise of the candidates, the same was released last week. The same could happen in the case of the RRB NTPC exam 2019 date as well.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 news: Exams to be carried forward

Looking at the progress made, there is a chance that the exam process could be delayed further. A tentative date would either be in January or February 2020.

Candidates feel that the board must keep them updated about the ongoing process.

This is a very important process for us and we want to ensure that everything goes on smoothly. The sheer number of candidates who have applied shows how big the process is. We want everything to go on properly and do not want any confusion, a Board official informed OneIndia.

The RRB received a total of 1,26,30,885 applications to fill up 35,208 vacancies. A large number of applications is what led to the delay in the release of the admit card and exam dates.

"It was indicated in the employment notice that the 1st stage computer based test (CBT) is tentatively scheduled between June and September 2019. However, it has been postponed. The revised schedule will be published in the official websites of all RRBs later on," the notice from the Railway Recruitment Board said.