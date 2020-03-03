RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 latest news: Tenders invited for exam conducting agency

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 03: The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 is yet to be released. The same once released will be available on the official website.

Now in a major development, the RRB has issued a notification inviting tenders for the Exam Conducting Agency. The agency that is selected will conduct the RRB exams. In addition to this the Board has also issued a tender to hold the recruitment exam for the Junior Hindi Translator.

"The Chairman, Railway Recruitment Board, Chennai acting for and on behalf of President of India invites open e-tenders in two packet system for the posts under CEN 01/ 2019," the notification read.

"Open tender in two packet system is invited by chairman, RRB Ajmer for and on behalf of the President of India to engage ECA for conducting CBTs for various posts notified by RRBs under centralised employment notice (CEN) 03/ 2019," the notification further stated.

On February 28, it became one year since the recruitment exam was announced.

The Railway Ministry had promised in January 2019 that the second phase of the recruitment should begin in May 2010 and get completed by July-August 2021. This would be the second recruitment, the first one being the RRB NTPC 2019 and RRC Group D Recruitment 2019. In the first phase the railways would announce 99,000 posts.

The problem however is that there is no update on the RRB NTPC Exam and RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019.

Candidates had to wait longer as the Railways is yet to float the tender to hire a new exam conducting authority.

There are various reasons that has led to the delay. Firstly there were a large number of applications. Second it was the unavailability of good centres to conduct the exams. Third, the application process went on for a long time. Fourth, the centres were booked for the other RRB examinations.

The RRB received a total of 1,26,30,885 applications to fill up 35,208 vacancies. A large number of applications is what led to the delay in the release of the admit card and exam dates.

"It was indicated in the employment notice that the 1st stage computer based test (CBT) is tentatively scheduled between June and September 2019. However, it has been postponed. The revised schedule will be published in the official websites of all RRBs later on," the notice from the Railway Recruitment Board said.

It may be recalled that the finance ministry had announced the setting up of a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) to conduct a common eligibility test for all governmental recruitment of non-gazetted posts. The NRA would be for the RRB NTPC and Group D recruitment as well.

While this announcement has been made, there is still no update on the RRB NTPC 2019 exam dates. The question now is will the exams be further delayed. There is a chance that the formalisation of the NRA would lead to the further delay of the exams. There are chances that the exam may be conducted in April.