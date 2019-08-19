RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Important notice expected this week

New Delhi, Aug 19: The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The admit card will be released after August 31 2019. This is in view of a new date being released for the RRB NTPC application final status. However an official update to this effect is yet to be announced. However attempts are being made to release the admit card soon and a notice to this effect is expected to be released this week.

The RRB had released the application status for more than 1 lakh Group D Posts.

Thousands of students had complained that their applications were rejected without any ground. Some candidates said that their application was rejected on the basis of the photograph or signature not adhering to the prescribed standards. The candidates have termed this as unfair.

The RRB has now decided to review the application. "All the complaints received regarding rejection of applications on grounds of Photographs, Signature etc. are being examined. The final outcome will be intimated to each and every candidate individually through SMS and E-MAIL latest by 31.08.2019," the board said.

It is only after this is sorted out that the RRBs would give an update on the computer based test for RRB Group D 2019 candidates.

Candidates would have to wait for the board to complete the above mentioned process.

Once the same has been completed, the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will be released.