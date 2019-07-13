RRB NTPC Admit card 2019 date, exam date, check latest update

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 13: The RRB NTPC Admit card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

Once the admit card is released, the RRB NTPC exam will be conducted. For now the RRB will conduct the paramedical recruitment examination. The admit card is likely to be declared this month and the exam will be conducted 4 days after that. Candidates could expect an update by the end of this month.

First the date of recruitment will be decided. This would be for the 35,000 vacancies. This would be followed by the declaration of the exam date. Four days before the exam, the admit card would be released. The admit card once released will be available on rrb.gov.in.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: How to download

Go to rrb.gov.in

Click on admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout