RRB NTPC 2019 vacancy and salary details
New Delhi
New Delhi, May 15: The vacancy and salary details for the RRB NTPC 2019 have been released. The same is also available on the official website.
The RRB is all set to conduct on behalf of the Indian Railways the examination for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) in the next two months.
The exam is being conducted as part of the recruitment process in the Indian Railways for Graduate and Undergraduate NTPC posts. The posts would be filled up in the various zonal railways and production units. It may be recalled that the application process was conducted in March 2019.
Graduate posts vacancy list:
- Traffic Assistant: 88
- Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 3,147
- Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 5,638
- Station Master: 6,865
- Senior clerk cum typist: 2,854
- Senior Time Keeper: 6
- Commercial Apprentice: 259
Undergraduate posts vacancy list:
- Junior Clerk cum typist: 4,300
- Junior Time Keeper: 11
- Trains Clerk: 592
- Accounts Clerk cum typist: 760
- Commercial cum ticket clerk: 4,940
RRB NTPC salary for Undergraduate posts:
- Junior Clerk cum typist: Level 2 Rs 19,900
- Junior Time Keeper: Level 2 Rs 19,900
- Trains Clerk: Level 2 Rs 19,900
- Accounts Clerk cum typist: Level 2 Rs 19,900
- Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Level 3 Rs 21,700
RRB NTPC salary for graduate post
- Traffic Assistant: RS 25,550 Level 4
- Goods Guard: Level 5 29,200
- Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Level 5 29,200
- Senior Clerk cum Typist: Level 5 29,200
- Junior Assistant cum typist: Level 5 29,200
- Senior Time Keeper: Level 5 29,200
- Commercial Apprentice: Level 6 35,400
- Station Master: Level 6 Rs 35,400