New Delhi, Aug 14: The RRB NTPC 2019 application final status date and time have been released.

The RRB had released the application status for more than 1 lakh Group D Posts. Thousands of students had complained that their applications were rejected without any ground. Some candidates said that their application was rejected on the basis of the photograph or signature not adhering to the prescribed standards. The candidates have termed this as unfair.

The RRB has now decided to review the application. "All the complaints received regarding rejection of applications on grounds of Photographs, Signature etc. are being examined. The final outcome will be intimated to each and every candidate individually through SMS and E-MAIL latest by 31.08.2019," the board said.

It is only after this is sorted out that the RRBs would give an update on the computer based test for RRB Group D 2019 candidates.