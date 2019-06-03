  • search
    RRB NTPC 2019 admit card to be released soon, check date update

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 03: The RRB NTPC 2019 admit card will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The Railway Recruitment Board had announced 35,2777 vacancies under the Non-Technical Popular Categories. Candidates were given a month's time to register at the main central website. The admit card is expected to be released this week.

    Candidates will have to appear for the computer based test and the skill test. Following this the candidates who are selected would be called for the medical test and document verification. The admit card once released will be available on indianrailways.gov.in.

    How to download RRB NTPC 2019 admit card:

    • Go to indianrailways.gov.in
    • Click on admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 6:33 [IST]
