RRB NTPC 2019 Admit Card: Prepare to be asked these questions in the exam

New Delhi, Sep 24: The RRB NTPC 2019 Admit Card will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website. RRB NTPC is still on and the process may only begin in October, officials have said. The RRB received a total of 1,26,30,885 applications to fill up 35,208 vacancies. The large number of applications is what led to the delay in the release of the admit card and exam dates.

Board officials who do not want to be identified however say that it would take another month to announce the schedule, a board official confirmed.

The 1st stage CBT was tentatively scheduled between June and September 2019.

However going by the latest updates, it does not appear that the process would begin in September. There are some reports that say that it could get delayed up to November too.

The RRB JE 2nd stage exam began on August 28 and ended on September 3, 2019. The RRB NTPC process would commence only after the ongoing recruitment process and examinations are completed. The process is most likely to commence only in October 2019.

The RRC CEN 01/2019 of Group D Recruitment 2019 is expected to take place before the RRB NTPC. This means that the NTPC recruitment process could take place only n November or December.

The RRB had earlier said that the dates for the exam and RRB NTPC exam 2019 would be announced after the Paramedical Exam is completed. The results of the paramedical exam is expected to be released in the second week of September. This means one could expect an update on the NTPC shortly after that.

Before releasing the exam dates, the RRB will activate the NTPC application status. Once this link is activated candidates will be able to check if their applications are rejected or accepted. If the applications are accepted, then candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination.

The exam would have two stages, a CBT followed by a skill test. This would be followed by document verification and a medical examination. The admit card once released will be available on the regional websites of the RRB.

RRB NTPC Exam 2019: Some tips:

There will be two exams-CBT 1 and CBT-2. The first test would have three topics- general awareness, with 40 marks, maths with 30 marks and general intelligence and reasoning with 30 marks. The duration of the exam is 90 minutes.

In the non technical popular category exam, candidates would have to solve 100 questions in 90 minutes.

Candidates must bear in mind that 'did something happen for the first time,' kind of questions would be asked. For instance, first woman president, first hybrid car etc.

There would also be current affairs questions. For instance, Who became the first Indian Wrestler to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, 7. Who won the title of 2019 IBSF World Billiards Championship in Myanmar, 9. When was the Howdy Modi program organised, Which HC clarified that Internet is a fundamental right etc.