RRB NTPC 2019 Admit Card, exam date latest update: Check tentative date

New Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 31: The RRB NTPC 2019 Admit Card, exam date announcement has been delayed. Once announced more details will be available on the official website.

While it was expected that the admit card would be released this month, there is a chance that the same could be delayed. The RRB NTPC 2019 is expected to begin only after the RRB JE and RRB Paramedical Exams are completed.

The RRB JE 2nd stage exam began on August 28 and will end on September 3, 2019. The RRB NTPC process would commence only after the ongoing recruitment process and examinations are completed. The process is most likely to commence after September 5.

The RRC CEN 01/2019 of Group D Recruitment 2019 is expected to take place before the RRB NTPC. This means that the NTPC recruitment process could take place only n November or December.

The RRB had earlier said that the dates for the exam and RRB NTPC exam 2019 would be announced after the Paramedical Exam is completed.

Before releasing the exam dates, the RRB will activate the NTPC application status. Once this link is activated candidates will be able to check if their applications are rejected or accepted. If the applications are accepted, then candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination.

The exam would have two stages, a CBT followed by a skill test. This would be followed by document verification and a medical examination. The admit card once released will be available on the regional websites of the RRB.